/Ind vs Pak Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for Asian supremacy

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of defending champions India's marquee Asia Cup 2025 opener against Pakistan in Dubai. The two teams last met at this year’s ICC Champions Trophy tie at the same venue, with the Men in Blue winning the contest by five wickets. This high-profile Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 8 PM onwards IST, with the toss scheduled at 7:30 PM.
Table toppers India will enter this contest as the hot favourites. After crushing the venue hosts, the UAE, in their tournament opener on Wednesday (Sep 10), India attained the top spot with a massive +10.483 NRR, while Pakistan, who beat Oman in their first Asia Cup 2025 game, is placed second, with +4.650 NRR.
Meanwhile, the eight-team tournament is being played in T20 format, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in sight, where India are the defending champions. Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I side will hope to maintain the winning run and momentum; should they win this match, they will secure their place among the top two from Group A, thus qualifying for the next stage.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs just 9 more runs in the match against Pakistan to make history. So far, he has scored 91 runs and taken 13 wickets for India against Pakistan in T20Is. Scoring 9 more runs will make him the first Indian player to score 100 runs and and take 10-plus wickets in T20Is vs Pakistan.
One of the most exciting parts of today’s match will be watching how Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub will perform. Both are young players and have the skills to turn the game in their team’s favor.
Abhishek has already shown what he can do at the international level, but Saim Ayub is still looking to make his mark on the big stage.
There is no chance of rain in Dubai today, but it will be very hot. The temperature during the day will be around 39°C, but it might feel like 44°C because of the humidity. It could also get windy, with wind speeds up to 33 km/h.
Pakistan last defeated India in the 2022 Asia Cup Super Four match in Dubai. They won the game by five wickets, with the match going down to the penultimate delivery.
Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.
Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
As mentioned the match will start at 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) as India and Pakistan take centre stage at the Dubai International Stadium. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
