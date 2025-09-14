/Ind vs Pak Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for Asian supremacy

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of defending champions India's marquee Asia Cup 2025 opener against Pakistan in Dubai. The two teams last met at this year’s ICC Champions Trophy tie at the same venue, with the Men in Blue winning the contest by five wickets. This high-profile Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai from 8 PM onwards IST, with the toss scheduled at 7:30 PM.

Table toppers India will enter this contest as the hot favourites. After crushing the venue hosts, the UAE, in their tournament opener on Wednesday (Sep 10), India attained the top spot with a massive +10.483 NRR, while Pakistan, who beat Oman in their first Asia Cup 2025 game, is placed second, with +4.650 NRR.

Meanwhile, the eight-team tournament is being played in T20 format, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in sight, where India are the defending champions. Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I side will hope to maintain the winning run and momentum; should they win this match, they will secure their place among the top two from Group A, thus qualifying for the next stage.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Follow Live Score Updates here