/IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Check when was the last time an anthem howler made headlines?

A big controversy on Sunday (September 14) broke out just before Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 match against India in Dubai. The DJ goofed up by playing a Bollywood number (Jalebi baby) instead of Pakistan’s national anthem at the start, leaving the players confused. This error was soon fixed, and the correct anthem was played soon after. However, it is not the first time that such a mistake has happened in international cricket. Have you wondered when the last time an anthem howler made headlines?

In February early this year, during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and England in Lahore, the DJ mistakenly played India’s national anthem instead of Australia’s. The mix-up surprised both the Australian players and the crowd at Gaddafi Stadium. The anthem was quickly stopped, and Australia’s “Advance Australia Fair” was then played. The incident was especially odd since India was not scheduled to play in Lahore, as they had refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Instead, under the hybrid model, India’s matches were all held in Dubai, UAE.

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday (September 14) in Dubai, strengthening their lead at the top of Group A.

Chasing 128 runs, the Indian team reached the target in just 15.5 overs with half of the Indian batting lineup still waiting for their turn. This victory gave India two wins in two matches and helped them qualify for the Super Fours, while Pakistan have one win and one loss in their two contested games so far.