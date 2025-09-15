/Asia Cup 2025, Updated Points Table: India triumphed in Dubai, enters Super Fours

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday (September 14) in Dubai, strengthening their lead at the top of Group A. Chasing 128 runs, the Indian team reached the target in just 15.5 overs with half of the Indian batting lineup still waiting for their turn. This victory gave India two wins in two matches and helped them qualify for the Super Fours, while Pakistan have one win and one loss in their two contested games so far.

What happened in IND vs PAK Asia Cup game?

Suryakumar Yadav guided India to a comfortable win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash in Dubai on Sunday (September 14). The Indian skipper stayed unbeaten on 47 runs from 37 balls as India chased down the 128-run target with utter ease. Indian opener Abhishek Sharma gave India a quick start with a blazing 31 off 13 balls, with Shubman Gill also contributing with runs at the top.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets; he removed Abhishek Sharma (31), Shubman Gill (10) and Tilak Varma (31).

Earlier, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel did the damage with the ball, restricting Salman Ali Agha’s side to 127/9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with 40 runs, while Shaheen Afridi (33) added some late power hitting with four sixes down the order to push the score past 100.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), Axar Patel (2/18), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/28) were key wicket-takers.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 127/ 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18)

India: 131/3 in 15.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 47 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31, Tilak Varma 31; Saim Ayub 3/35).

Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table

Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table Teams Matches played Won Lost No result Points Net run rate India 2 2 0 0 4 +4.793 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 +1.649 United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 -10.483 Oman 1 0 1 0 0 -4.650