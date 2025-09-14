2025 Asia Cup: Shaheen Shah Afridi equals Misbah-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed's THIS record, check details inside

Google Preferred
  • /2025 Asia Cup: Shaheen Shah Afridi equals Misbah-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed THIS record, check details inside

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:39 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:39 IST
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against India Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Shaheen Afridi's power hitting in the last three overs lifted Pakistan to 127/9 after skipper Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first against Suryakumar Yadav’s side. 

In the marquee Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi came in to bat at number nine and remained unbeaten on 33 runs from just 16 balls. Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 14), the left-hander smashed four sixes. His power hitting in the last three overs lifted Pakistan to 127/9 after skipper Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first against Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Shaheen’s four sixes also matched the record held by Misbah-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed for the most sixes by a Pakistani player in a T20I against India. Misbah had hit four sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against MS Dhoni’s led Indian team, while Iftikhar achieved the same during the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, Australia.

The overall record in India-Pakistan T20Is belongs to Yuvraj Singh, who smashed seven sixes in his 72-run innings in Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012.

Batters with most sixes in India-Pakistan T20I match

PLAYERTEAMRUNSSIXESVENUEDATE
Yuvraj SinghIndia727Ahmedabad28 December, 2012
Misbah-ul-HaqPakistan434Johannesburg24 September, 2007
Virat KohliIndia824Melbourne23 October, 2022
Iftikhar AhmedPakistan514Melbourne23 October, 2022
Shaheen Shah AfridiPakistan33*4Dubai14 September, 2025

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistani opener Sahibzada Farhan also struck three sixes for Pakistan in Sunday’s game, including two off Jasprit Bumrah. Farhan is the only Pakistani batter to hit a six in a T20I match against Bumrah.

3 wickets for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s best bowler against the UAE in the side's first match of the Asia Cup 2025; on Sunday (September 14), he again picked up the most wickets for India against Pakistan.

Kuldeep, who was introduced just after the Powerplay, dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls in his second over before removing opener Sahibzada Farhan for 40 in the 17th over. Overall, he took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

