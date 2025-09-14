2025 Asia Cup: Shaheen Shah Afridi equals Misbah-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed's THIS record, check details inside

In the marquee Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi came in to bat at number nine and remained unbeaten on 33 runs from just 16 balls. Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 14), the left-hander smashed four sixes. His power hitting in the last three overs lifted Pakistan to 127/9 after skipper Salman Ali Agha chose to bat first against Suryakumar Yadav’s side.

Shaheen’s four sixes also matched the record held by Misbah-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed for the most sixes by a Pakistani player in a T20I against India. Misbah had hit four sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against MS Dhoni’s led Indian team, while Iftikhar achieved the same during the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG, Australia.

The overall record in India-Pakistan T20Is belongs to Yuvraj Singh, who smashed seven sixes in his 72-run innings in Ahmedabad on December 28, 2012.

Batters with most sixes in India-Pakistan T20I match

PLAYER TEAM RUNS SIXES VENUE DATE Yuvraj Singh India 72 7 Ahmedabad 28 December, 2012 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan 43 4 Johannesburg 24 September, 2007 Virat Kohli India 82 4 Melbourne 23 October, 2022 Iftikhar Ahmed Pakistan 51 4 Melbourne 23 October, 2022 Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan 33* 4 Dubai 14 September, 2025

Apart from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistani opener Sahibzada Farhan also struck three sixes for Pakistan in Sunday’s game, including two off Jasprit Bumrah. Farhan is the only Pakistani batter to hit a six in a T20I match against Bumrah.

3 wickets for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was India’s best bowler against the UAE in the side's first match of the Asia Cup 2025; on Sunday (September 14), he again picked up the most wickets for India against Pakistan.