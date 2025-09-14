/2025 Asia Cup: Kuldeep strikes gold against Pakistan in Dubai T20I, picks two off successive balls - WATCH

India's Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in the same over, leaving Pakistan six wickets down in their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India in Dubai on Sunday (September 14). Kuldeep, who was introduced just after the Powerplay, dismissed Hasan Nawaz (5) and Mohammad Nawaz (0) off successive balls in his second over. Before Kuldeep, Axar Patel had dismissed Fakhar Zaman and Pakistan skipper, Salman Ali Agha. Hardik Pandya removed Saim Ayub for a golden duck in the opening over, while Jasprit Bumrah sent back Mohammad Haris in the very next one. India entered this game with the same lineup.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and chose to bat first. India played only one pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube played as backup pacers. On the other hand, Pakistan also named the same XI that beat Oman in their opening Group A match.

At the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "We wanted to bowl first, so happy with the result. The wicket looked good and should be better for batting later in the evening. With the humidity, we are expecting some dew. No changes in the team."

While, Pakistan's captain, Agha said, “Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions.”

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah