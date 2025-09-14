/Asia Cup 2025, IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya strikes in first over, Saim Ayub dismissed for consecutive golden ducks

India made a brilliant start to the high-voltage contest against Pakistan after Hardik Pandya struck in the first over of the contest in the Asia Cup Group A contest on Sunday (Sep 14). Pandya, who was given the duties to bowl the opening over, got the better of Saim Ayub on the second ball of the innings. Interestingly, with the first ball being a wide, Ayub’s wicket meant the Pakistan batter was dismissed for a golden duck for the second match in a row.

Hardik strikes in first over

Tasked to bowl first over, the former India vice-captain did not disappoint as Ayub’s shot was caught by the point fielder, which saw Pakistan start on a poor note. Jasprit Bumrah scalped Ayub leaving the score 1/1 leaving Pakistan in shatters at the start of innings.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 49/4 in 12.4 overs after they had decided to bat first having won the toss. Pakistan also lost the wicket of Mohammad Haris in the second over, meaning they were 6/2. After that Sahibzada Farhan stabilised the innings scoring 32 off 36 at the time of writing. Fakhar Zaman was the only other batter to score in double figures.

For the second game in a row, India opted to make no changes to the Playing XI as Arshdeep Singh missed out while Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube featured for Men in Blue. Jitesh Sharma missed out on a place in the Playing XI with Sanju Samson likely to bat at No.5 yet again for India.

India’s Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed