IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Five key battles to watch in today's blockbuster clash

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:29 IST

As India and Pakistan face off against each other in a high-voltage clash, let's glance at five key battles from both teams that could change the tide of this match.

Shubman Gill vs Shaheen Afridi
(Photograph: AFP)

India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill will face Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Afridi for the first time in a T20I, who is known for his dangerous in-swingers. Gill has struggled in the past against left-arm pace early in the innings, so this match-up will be one to watch closely.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan's young opener Saim Ayub is famous for fearless shots like the no-look six. But facing India’s speed king Jasprit Bumrah will be a big test. Bumrah’s pace, accuracy, and swing can trouble any batter, especially someone playing his first India-Pakistan T20 match.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Fakhar Zaman
(Photograph: AFP)

Fakhar Zaman is known for big shots, but he has very little experience against left-arm wrist spinners like Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep’s googlies can confuse even top batters. If Fakhar doesn’t read him well, India could gain a big advantage during the middle overs.

Abhishek Sharma vs Abrar Ahmed
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s young opener Abhishek Sharma is in great T20 form and hits big against leg-spinners. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed will have to bowl smartly, as Abhishek has smashed leg-spinners at a strike rate near 300 in recent T20 matches.

Varun Chakravarthy vs Hasan Nawaz
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan’s power-hitter Hasan Nawaz has struggled against mystery spinners. India’s Varun Chakravarthy bowls with sharp spin and bounce, which makes it hard to play big shots. If Varun finds his rhythm, it could be trouble for Pakistan’s middle order in this crucial match.

