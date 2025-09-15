Google Preferred
  • /India vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: After handshake snub by India, Pak cries 'poor behaivour' from match referee

Prashant Talreja
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 09:00 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 09:00 IST
Pre and post-match tensions brew at one-sided match Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The match was being played under the shadow of Pahalgam terror attack and hostilities thereafter. The match did not live up to the expectations as has been the case in the last few years as India won a one sided by seven wickets but it did have tensions brewing pre and post match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday (Sep 14) may not have provided for a thrilling contest as India won a one sided by seven wickets but it did have tensions brewing pre and post match. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss and the Indian players followed the suit after the match. The Pak skipper, in reply of snub, did not give a post-match interview and now the Pakistan team has lodged a formal protest against match referee Andy Pycroft for asking captains to avoid handshakes post toss.

Why did SKY and Indian team not shake hands with Pakistan captain

The match was being played under the shadow of Pahalgam terror attack and hostilities thereafter. There were clouds of doubt over the match itself before the BCCI gave a green light in accordance with Government of India. SKY said after that match that "they took the call of not shaking hands."

Upon being asked if refusing to shake hands is against the spirit of game, SKY was blunt and said: "Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I've [said] it at the presentation as well, we stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families, and express our solidarity."

How did Pakistan respond

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson said that they were disappointed by the snub and have lodged a formal protest against Pycroft for asking the captains to not shake hands at the toss. Hesson also acknowledged that skipper Salman did not come to post-match interview because of the snub by Indian players.

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game, we obviously are disappointed that our opposition didn't do that," he said. The PCB also called the snub by the Indian players as 'against the sportsmanship.'

India vs Pakistan match result & scorecard

The match did not live up to the expectations as has been the case in the last few years. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan were restricted to 127/9 in 20 overs with Indian spinners taking six of nine wickets. In reply, India removed nearly half of the target inside powerplay and eventually won the match in 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand and also qualified for the Super 4 stage.

