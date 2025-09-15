The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match was a one-sided contest with India coming out triumphant by seven wickets. The Indian team never let Pakistan breath easy after Men in Green elected to bat first. Pakistan managed 127/9 in 20 overs with their ninth wicket coming on the last ball of the penultimate over on the score of 111. In cricketing terms, the score of 111 is referred to as Nelson as also mentioned by a commentator during the match on Sunday (Sep 14). But have you ever thought why it is called Nelson?

Why 111 score is referred as Nelson in cricket?

There are multiple theories involved in referring to score of 111 as Nelson in cricket. It is also generally considered unlucky by batters. Former England umpire David Shepherd also used to hop on one leg whenever the scorecard showed 111 or Nelson. So why it is called Nelson, exactly?

The most famous theory involves England's Royal Navy officer Admiral Horatio Nelson - who, as per the popular belief, lost one eye, one arm and one leg during the wars fought over the years - hence 111 is referred as Nelson. He, however, had two legs intact as cited by multiple reports.

The second theory says Nelson refers to Admiral's three victories - Copenhagen, the Nile and Trafalgar in the early 19th century - hence referred as 'won, won, won (which almost sounds like 1,1,1).'

Why the batters consider score of Nelson as unlucky?

It is believed that the score of 111 or Nelson represents the stumps without bails which is essentially a batter being out hence the batters, superstitiously and reportedly, believe it to be unlucky for them. Shepherd in an old interview with ESPNCricinfo also acknowledged it as 'a tradition in English cricket.'