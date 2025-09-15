/Asia Cup 2025: Ex-Pak pacer Akhtar says 'will shake hands with enemies' after India players snub Pak

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match was as one-sided as it could have been but the pre and post match handshake snub of Pakistan players by India was the highlight. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged a formal protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on what they called 'against the sportsmanship' conduct by the Indian players. The PCB has also lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft's behaviour who had asked the two captains to avoid handshake during the toss. The whole incident has not gone down well with former Pak pacer Shoaib Akhtar who asked Indian players to 'show some grace.'

Akhtar wants India players to 'show some grace'

Former Pak pacer Akhtar was speaking on a Pakistan-based show about the Asia Cup 2025 fixture match against India when he suggested that the game of cricket shouldn't be made political. The statement came as the match was being in shadow of Pahalgam terror attack and hostilities shared by the two nations afterwards.

"Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace," he said before adding that he'd go and "shake hands with his enemies."

