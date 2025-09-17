Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan boycott UAE Group A clash as players asked to stay at team hotel - Report

The reported boycott comes after Pakistan reported match referee Andy Pycroft to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and later to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not taking action against Indian players who denied shaking hands.
The Pakistan cricket team has reportedly boycotted their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash against the UAE on Wednesday (Sep 17). The reported boycott comes after Pakistan reported match referee Andy Pycroft to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and later to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for not taking action against Indian players who denied shaking hands. At the time of reporting, Pakistan players were still in the team hotel in Dubai, with further developments awaited.
Geo News reported that the team has been given official instructions to return to their rooms, with the team bus parking outside the entrance to unload the players’ equipment.
More to Follow…