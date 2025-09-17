/Asia Cup 2025 - Who will win between Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates will lock horns in match 10th of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 17). With both teams eyeing a spot in the Super Four stage, a win in this fixture is vital to keep their campaign on track. Ahead of this all-important clash, here are the key details you need to know.

Five key players to watch in the PAK vs UAE match

As Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium, here's a look at the top five players who can play a key role in deciding the result of this match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

The experienced Pakistani left-arm pacer is vital for his team in the powerplay with his clever swing bowling. In 87 T20Is, he has picked up 109 wickets at an average of 22.34 and an economy of 7.76. He can play a important role for Pakistan against UAE on Sep 17.

Muhammad Waseem (UAE)

The UAE skipper can be their key batter against Pakistan. He has made a good start to the Asia Cup 2025, scoring 88 runs in two innings at an average of 44. With UAE eyeing a spot in the Super Fours, Waseem will have to deliver another strong knock.

Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan)

The attacking opener from Pakistan has built a reputation as a big-hitter of the ball. He has scored 2144 runs in 104 T20Is with a strike rate of 132.18. Zaman’s aggressive starts can put UAE under pressure early.

Junaid Siddique (UAE)

On the bowling side, Junaid Siddique is likely to be UAE’s main bowler. So far, the pacer has taken five wickets in two matches in Asia Cup 2025, including a four-wicket haul against Oman in the last game. His confidence will be high, and he will look to make an impact once again against the Pakistan.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Star Pakistani middle-order batter, Sahibzada Farhan, can play a big role with his bat in the upcoming match against UAE. He has 447 runs in 22 T20Is at a strike rate of 123.14 and continues to be a rising star for Pakistan.



Asia Cup 2025: PAK vs UAE match prediction