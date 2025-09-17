/Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan vs UAE match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 13:53 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 13:53 IST
It's a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while United Arab Emirates will aim to continue their wining momentum from the last match.

Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in match ten of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, (Sep 17). It's a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while UAE will aim to continue their last match momentum to strengthen their position for the Super Fours. As this crucial clash approaches, here's a look at the key stats and details you should know before the game.

Head-to-Head Record - Pakistan vs UAE

Pakistan has played the United Arab Emirates three times in T20Is and won all the three games. Pakistan's 100 per cent win record adds extra pressure on the UAE ahead of this clash.

Pitch Report - Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The powerplay will be very important for both the teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.

Ground stats - Dubai International Stadium

  • Highest Team Score: India: 212/2 vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Lowest Team Score: West Indies: 55 all out vs England (23 Oct 2021)
  • Biggest Win by Runs: India: Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan (8 Sep 2022)
  • Closest Win at Dubai: UAE: Won by 2 runs vs Kuwait (21 Dec 2024)

Recent five results in Dubai International Stadium

  • Sri Lanka beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets - 15 Sep 2025
  • India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets - 14 Sep 2025
  • Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs - 12 Sep 2025
  • India beat UAE by 9 wickets - 10 Sep 2025
  • UAE beat Kuwait by 2 runs - 21 Dec 2024

