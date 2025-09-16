/PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates in match ten of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, (Sep 17). It's a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while UAE will aim to continue their last match momentum to strengthen their position for the Super Four. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Date, Time, Venue and Match Details

Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Date: Sep 17,2025

Sep 17,2025 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates. Time (IST): 8 PM

Add WION as a Preferred Source

PAK vs UAE Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As Pakistan and United Arab Emirates prepare to face off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

PAK vs UAE Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 38°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 32 per cent during the match.

When and where will the Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 16 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match take place?