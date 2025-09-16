/PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

It's a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while United Arab Emirates will aim to continue their unbeaten momentum from the last match to strengthen their position. The winner of this match will join India in the Super Fours from Group A.
Pakistan will face United Arab Emirates in match ten of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, (Sep 17). It's a must-win encounter for Pakistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while UAE will aim to continue their last match momentum to strengthen their position for the Super Four. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.
As Pakistan and United Arab Emirates prepare to face off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.
The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
The weather in Dubai is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 38°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 32 per cent during the match.
The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on 16 Sep, 2025. The match will start at 8:00 PM IST.
The Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 match toss is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST.