Asia Cup 2025 - Pakistan to withdraw from tournament? PCB says 'consultations are underway'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that it will decide on participating in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament on Wednesday (Sep 17). The statement comes after handshake snub incident during the match against India in Group A fixture on Sunday (Sep 14). The Indian players had not shaken hands with the Pakistan players after the India match and in reply, Pak skipper Salman Agha did not come for the post-match interview. The PCB later filed an official complaint against the Indian players as well as match referee Andy Pycroft for asking the two captains to not shake hands after the toss.

Pakistan to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025?

A statement from the board issued at midnight on Sep 16 said that the 'consultations are underway' regarding their participation in the tournament. "The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of Pakistan," the statement concluded.

The step is believed to be taken after Pycroft continued to play a role in the tournament against whom the PCB had levelled a formal protest for behavioural reasons. The Pak board also knocked on the door of the apex body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), regarding the breach of MCC laws pertaining to no handshakes by the India players. Pakistan also cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of their must-win match against UAE on Wednesday (Sep 17).

Pakistan vs India in Asia Cup 2025 once more?