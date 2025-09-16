/Ex-India cricketers Yuvraj and Uthappa summoned by ED for questioning in illegal betting app probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former India cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh along with actor Sonu Sood in an alleged online betting app related to money laundering. All three have been asked to appear in ED Delhi headquarters next week. The app in the question in 1xBet as reported by news agency PTI. The central government agency will be questioning the cricketers and actors in the case during their visit to the headquarters in Delhi.

Yuvraj, Uthappa summoned by ED

The summon has been issued to get the statements recorded by Uthappa (39), Yuvraj (43) and Sood (52) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has already questioned and recorded statements of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela in the same case on Monday (Sep 15).

The probe in the matter is related to people getting duped or evading taxes using 1xBet betting app. The app is a recognised worldwide for betting on multiple sports. The app has been in the market for nearly 18 years and is available in about 70 languages according to the company provided information.

When Uthappa and Yuvraj have been called