/Asia Cup 2025: 'Convention, not law,' says BCCI official India vs Pakistan handshake snub

The handshake snub of Pakistan players by India after their Asia Cup 2025 tie on Sunday (Sep 14) became bigger than the game itself. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss and the Indian players did the same after the match. As a result, Agha did not appear for the post game interview while PCB filed formal protest against the Indian players as well as match referee Andy Pycroft for unsportsmanlike conduct.

BCCI official lashes out at PCB

The PCB not only raised the concern to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) but cited ICC law of sportsmanship as broken by the Indian players. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official, however, disagreed with the claims by the Pakistan board.

"Look, if you read the rule book, there is no specification about shaking hands with the opposition. It is a goodwill gesture and a sort of convention, not law, that is followed globally across the sporting spectrum," news agency PTI reported citing a BCCI official on condition of anonymity. "If there is no law, then the Indian cricket team is not bound to shake hands with an opposition with whom there is a history of a strained relationship," he added.

India, Pakistan to play again in Asia Cup 2025?

