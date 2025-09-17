/Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan to continue playing as referee Andy Pycroft saga resolves - Report

Pakistan will continue to participate in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after a resolution was reached to replace match referee Andy Pycroft from their remaining matches. Pakistan play against the host UAE in a must-win Group A fixture if they are to advance to the Super 4 stage. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised a formal protest to remove Pycroft as the match referee after he asked the captains not to shake hands after the toss during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match on Sunday (Sep 14).

Pakistan to continue participating in Asia Cup 2025

After raising the complaint against Pycroft and getting no reply from the ICC, Pakistan threatened to pull out of the tournament and even cancelled their scheduled press conference ahead of the match against the UAE on Sep 17. The PCB also issued a statement regarding the same and said that the 'consultations are underway' regarding pulling out of the Asia Cup.

The situation, however, seems to have come under control with a PCB insider confirming to news agency PTI and ANI that Ritchie Richardson will be given officiating duties in Pakistan matches.

Why all the drama?

The whole incident started when Pycroft had asked India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan captain Salman Agha not to shake hands during their Group A match. After the match, the Indian players also avoided customary handshakes with the Pakistan players. Pak skipper, in retaliation, did not come for the post-match interview after loss against India.

Upon being asked why the Indian players did not shake hands, India skipper Suryakumar said that it was to show 'solidarity with the Indian armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.