/SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in match 11th of Asia Cup 2025 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, (September 18). It's a must-win encounter for Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive for a Super Four spot, while Sri Lanka will aim to continue their unbeaten run in this tournament. As this crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

SL vs AFG Live Streaming: How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As Sri Lanka and Afghanistan prepare to face off at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi , here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

SL vs AFG Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the Asia Cup Match?

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 38°C to 40°C when the game starts at 8:00 PM IST. No rain is expected during the match, but the intense heat will pose a challenge for the players. The humidity level will be 39 per cent during the match.

