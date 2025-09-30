/ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hosts India make winning start, edge Sri Lanka by 59 runs in curtain-raiser

India Women began their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 journey with a solid 59-run win over Sri Lanka Women in a rain-shortened match in Guwahati on Tuesday (Sep 30). Chasing a target of 270 runs, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 211. For India, Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack with three wickets. While, Sneh Rana and Shreyanka Patil also helped their team by taking two wickets each.



Earlier in the match, India scored 269 runs for 8 wickets in their innings. Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma chipped in with half-centuries. For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera was the main bowler, taking four wickets.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, Indians were asked to bat first. The Indian innings started very poorly as the team slipped to 124 for the loss of 6 wickets. Later, Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur rescued things with a calm 100-run stand. Sharma stayed unbeaten on 58 off 63 balls, while Kaur made 59 not out from 49 balls. Their partnership not only lifted the score board but also gave the team confidence after a slow start. Towards the end, Sneh Rana added quick runs with 28 off 15 balls and pushed India to 227 for 7 at the end of the innings.

Rana continued her good form with the ball also, dismissing Nilakshi de Silva and Sugandika Kumari. Deepti Sharma also shone with bowling, taking three important wickets, including the big one of Chamari Athapaththu.

For Sri Lanka, Chamari Athapaththu (43) and Nilakshi de Silva (35) were the main batters. Both the batters showed some resistance, but wickets at the right moments stopped their momentum.

Sri Lanka tried to fight back, but brilliant Indian bowling kept them behind in the chase. India will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Team Matches W L Tie N/R PT NRR India Women 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.255 Australia Women - - - - - - - England Women - - - - - - - New Zealand Women - - - - - - - South Africa Women - - - - - - - Pakistan Women - - - - - - - Bangladesh Women - - - - - - - Sri Lanka Women 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.255