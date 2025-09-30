/From Australia’s World Cup reign to India’s near misses – 7 defining facts of women’s ODI World Cup

Australia have won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup seven times, including the most recent edition in 2022, the most wins by any team in the competition’s history.
Australia have won the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup seven times, including the most recent edition in 2022, the most wins by any team in the competition’s history; England (four times) and New Zealand (once) are the only other teams to have won the event.
India have reached the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup twice (2005 and 2017), the only team to reach multiple finals without winning the trophy; West Indies are the only other side to make it to a final without winning the tournament (2013).
Australia were the last team to win back-to-back editions of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, winning three in a row between 1978 and 1988.
Australia have played in seven ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup finals, the most of any side, winning six of them; England and New Zealand have lost the final on three occasions each, the joint most final defeats of all teams in the competition’s history.
Harmanpreet Kaur is the only India batter to score 300+ runs in multiple ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup editions, having scored 359 runs in the 2017 edition in England and 318 runs in the 2022 edition in New Zealand.
Ellyse Perry has won five Player of the Match awards in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, only Charlotte Edwards has won more such awards in the competition’s history (8).