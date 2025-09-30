/AUS-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast – When and where to watch in India

Defending champions Australia Women will face New Zealand Women at the Holkar Stadium in Indore in Match 2 of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. This highly anticipated encounter is a rematch of the final from the previous edition of the Women's ODI World Cup. As the two teams gear up for another thrilling clash, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

Tournament:ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Date: 1 Oct, 2025

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Time:3:00 PM (IST)

AUS Women vs NZ Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As AUS Women vs NZ Women prepare to face off at the Hokakr Stadium in Guwahati, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.

Where to watch the AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

AUS Women vs NZ Women Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the World Cup match?

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 30°C when the game starts at 3:00 PM IST. The humidity level will be around 66% during the match.

When and where will the AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Hokakr Stadium in Guwahati on 1 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the AUS Women vs NZ Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.