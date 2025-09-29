/Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Afghanistan's exiled women's team to attend IND vs SL opener

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup is all set to kick off on Tuesday (Sep 30) as India and Sri Lanka lock horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The hype, the buzz and the atmosphere will be ready to welcome the two hosts of the tournament; however, the opening match will have an unfamiliar guest. According to reports, Afghanistan’s exiled women’s team is set to attend the match between hosts India and Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan’s exiled women’s team to attend IND vs SL

"[BCCI secretary] Devajit Saikia knows exactly what details about this," ACA President Taranga Gogoi told ESPNcricinfo. "He will guide us and we are awaiting more details. The Afghanistan players will be here tomorrow and we will make arrangements for that."

The idea for Afghanistan's exiled female cricketers to travel to the World Cup was firmed up at the ICC's annual conference in July. At the time, a loose plan was put in place for the cricketers to attend a training camp in Bengaluru, which was due to host the opening match of the tournament, play against Indian domestic sides and then attend a handful of World Cup games.

In January, the Afghan women's cricket team had an eye-catching reunion after they were seen together at an event in Australia. The exiled Afghan women’s side, led by Nahida Sapan and Firooza Amiri, criticised the Taliban rule in their native country as they sought a revival of female cricket. The moment came three years after Afghanistan was taken over by Taliban rule, which has banned female participation in sports.

Afghanistan has faced a huge backlash after the Taliban took over, as they banned female participation in sports. However, a few cricketers managed to escape from the nation before they were taken over and were in exile in Down Under.

On Tuesday, they are set to make a public appearance with global cameras keeping a keen eye on them. They are scheduled to attend only the opening match and won’t be attending any further matches, according to the report. It is also confirmed that they won’t play in any exhibition matches.