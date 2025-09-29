/IND-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (Sep 30). India is hosting most of the matches of the tournament, while Sri Lanka will stage all matches for the Pakistan team.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had mixed results in the warm-matches. They lost to England by 153 runs but bounced back with a four-wicket win over New Zealand. India will now aim to begin the tournament with a victory and carry that momentum forward.

Meanwhile, Chamari Athapaththu’s team struggled in the warm-ups. Their match against Pakistan ended without a result, and they also lost to Bangladesh by one run. Sri Lanka will hope to move past those setbacks and start fresh in this game. As this clash approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming information for fans in India.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: IND Women vs SL Women

IND Women vs SL Women Date: 30 Sep, 2025

30 Sep, 2025 Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Time (IST): 3:00 PM (IST)

IND Women vs SL Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match online and on TV

As IND Women vs SL Women prepare to face off at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch the match live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs SL Women Weather Forecast: Will rain affect the Asia Cup match?

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 36°C when the game starts at 3:00 PM IST. Slight rain is expected during the match. The humidity level will be around 66 per cent during the match.

When and where will the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 30 Sep 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The toss for the IND Women vs SL Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.