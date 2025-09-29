/England’s Chris Woakes calls time on international career after Ashes snub

England all-rounder Chris Woakes announced his international retirement via social media post on Monday (Sep 29). Woakes, who made headlines during India’s final away Test in the UK for coming out to bat (at no. 11) despite a broken shoulder, called time on his 15-year career. After facing a snub from England's away Ashes squad, with ECB managing director Robert Key also admitting not having him in his plans, the all-rounder decided to step aside.

Woakes' final appearance for England was full of heroics, as he walked to loud cheers from the Oval crowd early on day five of the final Test against India; he, however, failed to save his team from a loss as India clinched the thriller to level the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy (2-2).

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," he said on his Instagram post.



"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride.”



Since making his England debut in 2011, Woakes represented his team across formats, winning two World Cups, including the 2019 home ODI WC and England’s second T20 WC three years later in Australia. While he led the pace attack in the 2019 edition, he was the senior-most seamer in his team for the T20 WC in Australia, playing a crucial role in helping England taste success.



"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.



"To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.



"To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, team-mates and everyone behind the scenes, both with England and Warwickshire, who helped me play for my country - your guidance and friendship has meant the world.



"I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future."