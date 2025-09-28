/From Kranti Gaud to Georgia Voll: 5 key players to watch in Women’s ODI WC 2025

Annerie Dercksen was the first South African to win the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award, when she did so in 2024. The all-rounder is excellent in every facet of the game, averaging 36.54 with the bat and 27.8 with the ball in 13 ODIs to this point. The 24-year-old is in top form coming into CWC 2025, after she scored 104 from No. 7, at a strike rate of 123, against Sri Lanka in May. Dercksen will be key to South Africa’s run at the World Cup, both by picking up crucial runs down the order and bowling consistent line and length in the middle of the innings.