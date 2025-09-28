/From Kranti Gaud to Georgia Voll: 5 key players to watch in Women’s ODI WC 2025

The Women's ODI World Cup kicks off on Tuesday (Sep 30) with India taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Here’s a look at five key players who could make a big impact in the tournament.
22-year-old Georgia Voll has had a rapid start to her ODI career for Australia. The top order batter has scored 173 runs in just four appearances at an average of 57.66. This includes a top score of 101 against India in Brisbane last December, before she scored another hundred for Australia A against England A in April. Voll looks to have the skill set to score runs in bunches, and she could help drive Australia to another lengthy World Cup run.
At a young age of 21, Alice Capsey is already an experienced player on the international stage and has played 26 ODIs for England. The all-rounder averages 23.58 with the ball and 20.17 with the bat in the format, and is in fine domestic form coming into CWC 2025. Capsey scored two half-centuries and took 12 wickets in the Hundred last month, showing she is ready to take on the world in India.
Uncapped all-rounder Flora Devonshire is set to make her ODI debut for New Zealand on the biggest stage. The left-arm off-spinner has two T20I caps for the White Ferns as she debuted this year in their series against Sri Lanka. Though Devonshire didn’t bat, she impressed with the ball in her second appearance, taking one for 12 off two overs.
Annerie Dercksen was the first South African to win the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award, when she did so in 2024. The all-rounder is excellent in every facet of the game, averaging 36.54 with the bat and 27.8 with the ball in 13 ODIs to this point. The 24-year-old is in top form coming into CWC 2025, after she scored 104 from No. 7, at a strike rate of 123, against Sri Lanka in May. Dercksen will be key to South Africa’s run at the World Cup, both by picking up crucial runs down the order and bowling consistent line and length in the middle of the innings.
Due to the conditions in India, to be a pace bowler, you have to have something special, and Kranti Gaud fits that bill. The 22-year-old has played only six ODIs so far, but she has performed brilliantly, cementing her place in India’s World Cup squad. During her country's tour of England this summer, she joined Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav as the only players to ever take six wickets for India in ODIs in the country, with six for 52 at Chester-le-Street. Heading into the World Cup, Gaud’s average sits at an impressive 18.53, and she looks set to make an impact for the hosts.