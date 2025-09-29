/ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's quest for glory against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

As India prepares for their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday (September 30), the team is brimming with confidence after a solid performance in their final warm-up match against New Zealand. India sealed a four-wicket win, with Harleen Deol's brilliant knock of 74 runs off 79 balls and Arundhati Reddy’s valuable 2/42 from nine overs being instrumental in their successful chase of 232/8. With nearly 10 overs to spare, Deol's powerful 10 boundaries highlighted India's attacking depth, while Reddy's comeback performance after an injury scare just days earlier offered a boost to the team’s morale.

"I wanted to take the game deep and build confidence for the World Cup," Deol was quoted as saying to BCCI TV, acknowledging the importance of the win in bolstering the team's belief. Reddy, who had been carried off the field in a wheelchair after being struck on the knee by a Heather Knight drive in the previous match against England, reflected on the team's preparation. "The injury scare was scary at first, but the medical staff really helped me regain confidence, and I’m glad to be back," she said.

India's preparation has been built on a steady series of matches, with a win-loss record of 10-4 in 14 ODIs this year, including a series defeat to Australia. The team’s line-up is as balanced as it has been in years, featuring a potent spin attack led by Deepti Sharma and a versatile pace unit. Smriti Mandhana’s explosive starts have been crucial, and alongside the consistent Pratika Rawal and an in-form middle-order, India boasts the depth and flexibility needed to tackle both high targets and chase down stiff totals.

However, the team’s key challenge could lie in managing their bowling attack, which, though strong, has had its share of injury setbacks, especially concerning Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur, and Amanjot Kaur. India’s seamers have shown promise but remain the weakest link in an otherwise formidable side. While the spin department remains experienced and reliable, the lack of a genuine leg-spinner could hinder them in pressure situations later in the tournament.

Despite the advantages of home conditions, the venues have been largely unfamiliar territory for the team. Guwahati, Vizag, Indore, and DY Patil Stadium are all hosting international women’s cricket for the first time, reducing the advantage India might have expected. Still, their depth in batting, spin, and the ever-supportive home crowd offers a strong foundation.

India’s path to the World Cup has been paved with a mix of exciting young talent and seasoned pros, as seen in their impressive performances in the ICC Women’s ODI Championship 2022-25, finishing second overall with an 18-5 record. They finished just behind Australia, who denied them the chance for a title with a 3-0 series win last December. Key players like Smriti Mandhana (leading run-scorer with 1358 runs) and Deepti Sharma (top wicket-taker with 42 wickets) will be crucial to India's success.

Hosting the World Cup for the first time since 2013, India has an unprecedented opportunity to break their trophy drought. The expectations will be high, and how they manage pressure will be key. As the third-ranked team in the world, behind Australia and England, India has everything in place for a strong tournament run—now, it’s a matter of delivering when it matters most.

India's squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: