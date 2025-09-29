/Asia Cup Final 2025 | 'Pehle humne Sindoor lagaya tha aur ab Tilak': Fans burst with joy as India beat Pakistan

India’s dominating win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday (September 28) sparked celebrations across the country. Tilak Varma’s well-made half-century, along with his crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, guided India through the chase. Fans in various parts of the country couldn't contain their excitement, with one enthusiastic supporter from Delhi saying, “Earlier, we applied Sindoor, and now it’s Tilak!” In Nagpur and Mohali, fans flooded the streets to celebrate, while a fan from Mohali said, “I’m ecstatic that India won the #AsiaCupFinal.”

Coming to the match, India elected to bowl first after winning the toss. Pakistan’s openers, Sahidzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), put on a 84-run partnership for the first wicket. But the Indian spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), turned the game around in the middle overs, reducing Pakistan from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to just 146 all out in 19.1 overs. Jasprit Bumrah also played a key role, taking two crucial wickets (2/25) to help wrap up the Pakistani innings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source