/Asia Cup Final 2025: 'Should I speak or not, you are getting...': Suryakumar Yadav's tongue-in-cheek reply to Pakistan journalist | WATCH

India registered a dominating win over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 with a five-wicket win on Sunday (September 28), extending their dominance in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. The win was marked not only by clinical performances on the field but also by a lighthearted moment off it, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav found himself in the spotlight during the post-match press conference.

A Pakistani journalist attempted to steer the conversation toward a political angle, asking Suryakumar for his views beyond cricket. The batter, known for his easygoing persona, responded with a tongue-in-cheek line: “Should I speak or not, you are getting angry. I didn't get what you are trying to ask. You asked me four questions."—before breaking into a laugh that set off chuckles across the room.

Watch Suryakumar Yadav's reply to Pakistan journalist

Coming to the match, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final at Dubai. Tilak Varma's brilliant 69* off 53 balls, alongside contributions from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), guided India to a chase of 147. After an early collapse that saw India struggling at 20/3, Tilak anchored the innings, building important partnerships to steer India toward victory. Pakistan had set a modest target after a collapse following a strong opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46), with Kuldeep Yadav’s superb 4/30 demolishing Pakistan's middle order.