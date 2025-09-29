/Asia Cup Final 2025: 'Should I speak or not, you are getting...': Suryakumar Yadav's tongue-in-cheek reply to Pakistan journalist | WATCH

In the Asia Cup final, India beat Pakistan by five-wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 28). The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defended their title
India registered a dominating win over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 with a five-wicket win on Sunday (September 28), extending their dominance in one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries. The win was marked not only by clinical performances on the field but also by a lighthearted moment off it, when India captain Suryakumar Yadav found himself in the spotlight during the post-match press conference.
A Pakistani journalist attempted to steer the conversation toward a political angle, asking Suryakumar for his views beyond cricket. The batter, known for his easygoing persona, responded with a tongue-in-cheek line: “Should I speak or not, you are getting angry. I didn't get what you are trying to ask. You asked me four questions."—before breaking into a laugh that set off chuckles across the room.
Also Read: Asia Cup Final 2025: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha claims Suryakumar Yadav shook hands in 'private'. What Happened attheAsiaCup?
Coming to the match, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final at Dubai. Tilak Varma's brilliant 69* off 53 balls, alongside contributions from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33), guided India to a chase of 147. After an early collapse that saw India struggling at 20/3, Tilak anchored the innings, building important partnerships to steer India toward victory. Pakistan had set a modest target after a collapse following a strong opening stand between Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46), with Kuldeep Yadav’s superb 4/30 demolishing Pakistan's middle order.
India’s chase faltered early with dismissals of Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill, but Tilak's steady knock and Dube’s counter-attacking innings brought them back into contention. In the final overs, Tilak and Dube kept the pressure on, with Dube hitting a crucial six before being dismissed. With 10 needed off the final over, Tilak and Rinku Singh saw India home with a boundary, securing the win in 19.4 overs. Kuldeep's magic and India’s effort with the ball, including Bumrah’s timely strikes, ensured Pakistan's total was restricted to 146.