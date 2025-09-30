'We are ready to defend Women’s ODI World Cup title', says captain Alyssa Healy

The Australian women’s ODI cricket team is all set to begin their title defence in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The Kangaroos, led by Alyssa Healy, will take on New Zealand in their opening match on Wednesday (Oct 1) at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. This match is a repeat of the final from the last World Cup, where Australia defeated New Zealand. Ahead of the opening, Healy reflected on the World Cup, preparation for the matches and her dream.

Healy Focused on Leadership

Healy, who played a key role in Australia’s win in the 2022 World Cup, is now leading the team. Back then, she scored a brilliant 170 runs in the final. “I don’t take captaincy for granted. I’m focused on the job and want to lead this team to another title. Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we stay calm under pressure and always fight back,” Healy was quoted as saying to digital broadcaster JioStar.

Players Speak on Team Spirit and Belief

Middle-order batter Beth Mooney praised the team’s strong mindset. “We always believe we can win from any position. That’s the spirit we bring into every match,” she said. All-rounder Annabel Sutherland added that the team knows how quickly games can change. “One moment can shift the match. We’ve done it before, and we believe we can do it again.”

Comeback and Team Strength

Spinner Georgia Wareham, who missed the last World Cup due to injury, is excited to return. “Playing in India with its amazing fans is special. What makes this team strong is that everyone steps up when needed,” she said.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath spoke about the leadership balance between her and Healy. “We are very different in style, but we balance each other well. Alyssa brings energy and passion, and I try to stay calm.” She also praised fast bowler Megan Schutt, calling her “super reliable and the coolest one in the team.”