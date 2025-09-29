/‘Not right to compare…’: Congress attacks PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor remark after India’s Asia Cup victory

Congress on Monday (Sep 29) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his post after the Indian team’s victory in the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan. This comes after India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (Sep 29). Congratulating the Indian team, PM Modi drew parallels with the Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian Army in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 this year.

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticised the prime minister’s saying, “Prime Minister ji, first of all, it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield.”

“Second, if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good captains do not ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire,” he added in his post on X.

What did PM Modi say?

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Responding to the prime minister’s congratulatory message, Suryakumar Yadav responded by saying that it felt good as the nation’s leader himself “bats on the front foot.”

He added, “It felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely.”