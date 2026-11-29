English seamer Henry Crocombe bowled a nerveless last over to deny Mitchell Marsh and his Australian team a series-levelling victory in Sydney, as England won the fourth T20I by seven runs and sealed this five-match T20I series 3-1. Australia needed 12 off the final over after Marsh smoked two sixes and a four off Jamie Overton in the penultimate over. The rookie quick then bowled six perfect deliveries and dismissed the dangerous-looking Marsh for a brilliant 119 and Joel Davies to help the visitors clinch a narrow yet famous win at the SCG.



England won the toss and elected to bat first. Unlike how their top order performed in the first three matches, they failed to get going at the SCG, with Australia restricting them to 32/4 inside the Powerplay. After losing two more wickets before the 100-run mark, with their scorecard reading 93/6 in 13.1 overs, England’s all-rounders Sam Curran and Liam Dawson, alongside Overton, smoked 51 runs in the final three overs to steer them past 180.

Courtesy of handy efforts from their lower-middle order, with five players batting at No. 5 and below scoring at least 20 runs, for the first time in their T20I history, England posted a fighting 181/7 in 20 overs. Curran starred with the bat, clobbering four sixes and two fours in his 28-ball unbeaten 50, while Dawson (23) and Overton (20* off nine balls) also helped the team's cause.

Marsh lights up SCG with 119

Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh anchored Australia's chase at the iconic SCG with a brilliant hundred, single-handedly keeping the hosts alive in this contest. Without much support from the other end, Marsh continued his onslaught, whacking nine sixes and as many fours in his 57-ball 119-run stay at the crease, but failed to guide his team home.

Besides him, only three players could reach double figures, including Sam Harper (18), Nikhil Chaudhary (12) and Tim David (12), while others failed to get going in this must-win game for Australia.



Having pulled them closer to an unlikely win, Marsh was caught behind off Crocombe in the final over, ending all hopes for Australia.



Manuka Oval in Canberra will host the fifth and final T20I on Wednesday (Dec 2).

