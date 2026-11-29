Germany's Agit Kabayel has retained his WBC heavyweight crown after defeating Albanian Nelson Hysa by technical knockout in Duesseldorf on Saturday. The match was over after just two rounds when Hysa threw in the towel, allowing the 34-year-old to claim victory in front of 50,000 spectators. The victory extended Kabayel's record to 28 wins in 28 professional fights.

The German started strongly, landing two quick-fire left-right combinations in the opening round. Hysa looked troubled by an arm injury and faded late in the second round before his team threw in the towel. Kabayel is Germany's first heavyweight title holder in 94 years.

“I fight everyone... ​unification fight is interesting,” Kabayel told DAZN.