/'Ensure every woman feels safe...': Supreme Court tells Delhi Police to act 'very harsh' against rape case accused

The Supreme Court on Monday (Oct 5) heard a suo motu petition on recent rape cases in Delhi-NCR and stressed that every woman in Delhi must feel safe while using public spaces and public transport. The top court strongly told the Delhi Police that it needed to be "very harsh" against offenders. The court observed that every woman in the National Capital Territory must feel safe, whether walking or travelling by metro or road at 10 pm. It directed the Union government and Delhi Police to take effective measures to address safety concerns in the national capital.

A two-judge Bench comprising of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran observed: “You (Delhi police) need to get into action. If you have to be a little more strict, a little more harsh, do not hesitate. You need to create a fright, a fear in the mind of a man who is prone to commit such offences. Unless you don’t create such fright in the minds of the criminals ki ab kuch kiya toh mar jayengey (If we commit such crimes, we will die), you will not be able to prevent such crimes.” The judges went on to state that “merely putting things on paper is not enough.” It added, “You need to get into action. There will be people who will raise a hue and cry about article 21 (Right to life) but you have to do your duty.”

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The court further asked the Delhi Police to intensify surveillance across the city to nab and arrest those involved in such kinds of offenses and concentrate more on public places like bus stops, metros, railway stations, schools, colleges - North Campus, South Campus etc. “Every girl who is molested is our sister, our mother. It is a huge challenge for the police department of NCT Delhi. Don’t allow such things to happen,” the apex court observed. The court highlighted that if the Delhi Police acts and overcomes this challenge, it will be a big victory for the department.