/Panic buttons, tracking devices, no curtains: Delhi announces new regulations for buses after Noida gang-rape case

Days after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving bus in Noida, the Delhi government has tightened safety norms for bus operators, directing them to keep panic buttons and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs) functional and prohibiting curtains and tinted films on bus windows.

The Transport Department issued the directions on Tuesday (Sep 1), according to news agency PTI, asking operators to ensure that buses stop only at authorised and safe locations. Drivers must hold valid licences and wear the prescribed uniform, the order said.

Curtains, tinted films banned on buses

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The new directions prohibit curtains and films on bus glass. Operators have also been told not to allow buses to stop at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of roads or at intersections.

During the night and idle hours, buses must be parked only at authorised, secure and adequately lit locations, according to the order.

Crew to be sensitised on women’s safety

The Transport Department has also directed operators to sensitise drivers, conductors, and other crew members on preventing harassment of women passengers and the consequences of misconduct. In cases involving indecent behaviour, molestation, eve-teasing or any other offence against a woman, the crew must immediately inform the police and take the bus to the nearest police station, police post or PCR van, the order said.

"Drivers and other staff shall maintain courteous conduct with passengers. Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances is strictly prohibited. Operators shall ensure verification of drivers, conductors, attendants and other staff before deployment," the order said.

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