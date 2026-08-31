/16-year-old girl flees home after scolding, gang-raped in sleeper bus near Greater Noida; driver, conductor arrested

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus by the driver and conductor in Greater Noida earlier this month, police confirmed on Monday (August 31). The accused driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep have been arrested. Police confirmed that the incident took place near Pari Chowk on August 4.



The survivor alleged in her complaint that the accused raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. Later, both of them abandoned her near Kashmere Gate in Delhi. Deputy police commissioner (Delhi North District) Niharika Bhat stated that the accused driver Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep were arrested from a parking area in Timarpur the same day.



Other than collecting CCTV footage, police have seized the bus and sent it for forensic examination. Police said the 11-year-old teenager is a resident of Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. After the interrogation, police discovered that the victim had left home without informing her family after her mother scolded her over studies. Then she headed to Noida Sector 63, where her cousin lives.

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Accused fled the scene

The girl informed the police that she had mistakenly disembarked at Pari Chowk due to heavy rain and poor visibility caused by darkness. Upon realising she was at the wrong location, she flagged down a sleeper bus, which had no other passengers on board. According to her, the conductor claimed the bus was headed toward Noida Sector 63, prompting her to board it.



Police stated that the sleeper bus was making an empty return trip after undergoing repairs at a workshop in Surajpur. The girl alleged that soon after the bus set off, the conductor began behaving in an inappropriate manner. She further claimed that both men sexually assaulted her and threatened her life if she attempted to resist. She reported the incident to the police after the accused left her near the Ring Road and fled the scene.