2006 | Nithari rape and killing

Technically the Nithari killings happened not in Delhi, but in Noida, a city in the Indian National Capital Region (NCR). The case dates back to 2006 and is a serial murder case that as per reports, includes elements of sexual assault, necrophilia, and cannibalism. Some even claim that the killings were actually a part of an organ-harvesting racket.

This is one of the most shocking cases that India has seen. As per reports, 31 children all under the age of 18 (most of them ten years or younger) were brutally murdered in the Nithari village area of Noida.

It came to light when in December 2006, families with missing children approached the police after discovering body parts in a drain behind house number D5, Sector-31, Noida. They claimed that earlier too they had sought help but that the police had turned them away.

Excavation of the drain behind the now notorious house revealed 19 skulls. However, police estimate that more than 30 killings were carried out.

Moninder Singh and his servant Surinder Koli are the two main accused, and both were awarded the death penalty at different points in the case, but neither sentence was carried out.



