More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming "chowmein" at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Police confirmed that the incident happened on November 21 and as of Sunday (Nov 22), all patients are stable.

The village fair where the incident happened was in Hiri village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kirnapur police station in Balaghat district. According to Balaghat Collector Aditya Singh, several visitors began complaining of acute stomach pain shortly after consuming chowmein at the fair, raising suspicions of food poisoning.

Following the complaints, 118 children were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre in Kirnapur for medical attention. After an initial assessment, 45 of them were referred to the Balaghat district hospital for further treatment and monitoring, while the remaining 73 children were discharged after receiving primary medical care, Singh said. In addition to the children, 12 adults who also reported health complications after consuming the noodles were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the Collector added. Medical teams were deployed to attend to the patients and monitor their condition. Singh visited the hospital on Sunday to take stock of the situation and enquire about the condition of the patients. He also met medical officials and directed doctors to ensure that all those admitted received proper treatment and medical attention.