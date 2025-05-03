A young couple in India's Uttar Pradesh was thrashed with slippers by the man's parents after they were reportedly caught having chow mein in a marketplace. The video of the incident from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has gone viral on social media. The video shows a woman thrashing a couple with slippers while the woman is seated on a scooter with the man.

According to local authorities, The man identified himself as Rohit and was having chow mein with his girlfriend at a street-side eatery when his parents, -Shiv Karan and Sushila - saw them. The man's mother lost her cool and started hitting the couple with slippers. She is also seen trying to grasp the girl's hair. Onlookers are seen attempting to assist the couple, whilst Rohit's father is recorded striking him with a slipper.

According to the police, the incident took place at Ramgopal Crossing under the jurisdiction of Gujaini Police Station in Kanpur. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the location promptly. Both parties were taken to the police station where they were given counselling. After the session, they were released. "Further necessary legal action is being taken," the police said in a statement.

