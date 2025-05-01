In an unusual incident, a driver of a state transport bus in India's Karnataka state stopped the bus midway to offer namaz with the passengers waiting inside the vehicle. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident reportedly took place on April 29, during a scheduled trip between Hubballi and Haveri.

In the clip gone viral, one can see the bus driver in khaki uniform offering namaz on the seats of the bus as passengers sit waiting for him to drive the vehicle. The video seems to be taken by one of the passengers sitting inside the bus.

KSRTC driver stops a bus mid-route between Hubballi & Haveri to offer namaz—asks passengers to vacate seats to make space to perform the Islamic ritual, also delaying their journey. This is Wazir-e-ala @siddaramaiah’s Karnataka: where sacred Jenu threads are cut just to enter… pic.twitter.com/iCVV1Txdzs — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 1, 2025

Driver suspended

Soon after the video went viral and triggered sharp public reactions about the propriety of religious observance during official duty hours, an inquiry was ordered by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

The minister wrote a letter to the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation saying it was not correct to stop the bus midway and perform namaz.

Following the complaint, the transport department immediately took action and suspended the driver until the investigation into the incident concludes.

"A video has been viral in the media, about a Driver-cum- Conductor of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) offering 'namaz' by stopping bus enroute plying between Hubli to Haveri on 29th April evening. The staff working in a public service have to follow specific rules and regulations compulsorily. Even though everyone has a right to practice any religion, they can do so except during office hours. It is objectionable to perform namaz by stopping the bus midway, even though there are passengers travelling in the bus. It is instructed to conduct an immediate enquiry into the said viral video and to take disciplinary action if the staff is found guilty." said Reddy in a statement.

The Managing Director of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) was also directed by the minister to ensure such incidents don't happen again.