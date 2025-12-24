/UP girl habituated to junk food dies at Delhi's AIIMS hospital of heart failure

The obsession with fast food claimed a young life in Delhi, where a class 11 student died on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, because of intestinal infection. The 16-year-old girl reportedly was habitually eating junk food, like noodles, pizzas and burgers. Her unhealthy eating habits led to her intestines sticking together and damaging her digestive system. Doctors performed surgery but could not save her, as she died of heart failure. Ahana, as identified by Bhaskar English, belonged to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. Her uncle told the publication that she regularly ordered and ate outside food. Her uncle Sajid Khan said Ahana "preferred chowmein, maggi, pizza and burgers over home-cooked food." He admits they did not take her habits seriously and paid the price with her life.

Seven litres of fluid were removed from her stomach

The girl had a severe stomachache on November 28 and was rushed to a hospital in Amroha. Her condition worsened, and she was referred to a hospital in Moradabad. Tests showed her intestines had been damaged and fluid had accumulated in her abdomen. Surgeon Dr Riaz removed around seven litres of fluid from her stomach, a family member said. "After a slight improvement, Ahana was taken to Delhi by her uncle for further treatment."

