The Samajwadi Party’s announcement of five candidates amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress has exposed chinks in the INDIA bloc. Senior Congress MP and state working president Imran Masood fumed over the announcement and accused the SP of acting unilaterally and showing little seriousness about the poll alliance.

“We are not beggars. SP is free to announce candidates for all 403 seats. What’s the point of holding talks if you are going to release lists unilaterally?” said Imran Masood.

Masood, who represents Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, is upset because the five names SP announced on Tuesday night included candidates for Behat and Saharanpur Assembly seats.

Behat and Saharanpur were reportedly among the seats in a probable list of constituencies sought by the Congress.

The Congress had earlier demanded that it should have a say in candidates for the seats in Saharanpur— the district from which Masood is the sitting MP.

‘You cannot unilaterally announce names while talks are on’

“Alliance candidates have to be decided mutually. You (SP) cannot unilaterally announce names while talks are underway,” Masood said.

He also accused Akhilesh Yadav of doublespeak, saying the SP chief’s actions contradicted his public statements on social media.

“Akhilesh Yadav writes something on X and then behaves in the opposite manner. It appears that the SP is not serious about defeating the BJP,” Masood said.

In an open letter posted on Tuesday, Yadav called for a better understanding between the alliance partners, terming the upcoming elections as a “historic opportunity” to dislodge the BJP.

Yadav also called for taking political realities into account during seat-sharing.

‘Rahul Gandhi has transformed the political landscape’

Masood also credited Rahul Gandhi with transforming the political landscape through his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the impact was reflected in the Congress’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He also reminded the SP of its failure to defeat the BJP in 2022 despite having a broad alliance.

“What happened in 2022? The SP had the RLD and other allies, but it still could not win. Rahul Gandhi brought about the transformation, which was reflected in the 2024 results,” Masood said, adding that the Congress had shown generosity to the SP by allowing it to contest more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Rahul Gandhi gave you more seats in 2024. He showed a big heart. It won’t be possible to defeat the BJP without Rahul Gandhi,” he declared.

Masood also made it amply clear that while the Congress would not play second fiddle to the SP.

“We can be fellow travellers and allies, but we cannot be SP’s followers. It’s very clear,” he said.

“We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party,” he added.

The Congress party was peeved by the SP’s humiliating offer of just 26 seats in the talks on Tuesday.

As per reports, Congress had initially sought 170-180 of the total 403 seats but later scaled down its demand to around 130.

SP counters charge, says Congress should rein in ‘outspoken’ leaders

Sources in the Samajwadi Party blamed some “outspoken” Congress leaders for vitiating the atmosphere amid the negotiations and forcing the party to release its list of candidates.

Some Congress leaders regularly make comments in the media to disrupt the alliance talks and instead of reining in its outspoken leaders, the Congress has encouraged them, said SP in an indirect reference to Masood, who has been vocal about the Congress's expectations from the alliance from the outset.

‘It’s a thugbandhan, Cong has become a laughing stock’