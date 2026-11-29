Women's representation in Parliament could see a significant increase if the proposed Delimitation Bill is passed during the special session beginning November 30. The proposed changes are linked to the implementation of the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, a provision Parliament approved in September 2023.

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, provides for reserving one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi Assembly. However, the reservation was linked to a delimitation exercise following the publication of the relevant figures from the first Census conducted after the Act came into force.

The new proposal seeks to bring the women's quota into effect through an accelerated delimitation process. It also proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha, with its maximum size set to rise to 850 seats. If passed and implemented, the changes could significantly increase the number of women MPs from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Women's representation remains low in Parliament

Despite women accounting for around 49 per cent of India's population, their representation in Parliament remains limited. According to data cited by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), women make up around 14 per cent of the current Lok Sabha.

In the first Lok Sabha election in 1951-52, only 22 women were elected, accounting for around 5 per cent of the House. Their numbers increased to 78 in 2019, representing around 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha. In the 2024 general election, 74 women were elected to the 543-member House.

India also remains low in the global ranking of women's representation in national parliaments. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) placed the country at 152nd in its October 2026 ranking, with women accounting for around 14 per cent of Lok Sabha members.

Financial barriers continue to limit women's participation

Lack of financial resources has been identified as one of the major obstacles preventing women from entering electoral politics. A 2009 IPU survey highlighted the difficulty women face in securing funds to contest elections and run campaigns.

The challenge is also reflected in the 2024 general election, when none of the 279 independent women candidates won.

An ADR report released in March 2026 further highlighted the gap in political representation. It found that only 464 of the 4,666 MPs and MLAs analysed across the country were women, accounting for around 10 per cent of the total.