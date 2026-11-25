In a major fillip to travel and tourism in the Northeast, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (Nov 25) approved a new greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar for Rs 2,014 crore. The project is aimed at improving passenger and cargo connectivity across the Barak Valley and neighbouring northeastern states of Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur.

Doloo, situated in the Cachar District of Assam, serves as the strategic heart of the Barak Valley—a region renowned for its extensive tea gardens, agro-based industries, and immense potential for eco and cultural tourism.

"The proposed Terminal Building will span a total area of 12,351 sqm with a capacity to handle 800 passengers during peak hour, designed with modern passenger amenities, sustainable green building principles, and modular expansion capability. In addition, the project encompasses the development of a 2,705m x 45m, Code-4C compliant runway suitable for A-320 aircraft operations, along with the construction of a new Apron capable of parking 6 nos. A-320 aircraft and a dedicated isolation bay," read the press release by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the proposed airport, which will be fully funded through its internal resources. The existing Silchar airport which is used for commercial flights is owned by the Indian Air Force and the Airports Authority of India.

The Doloo Greenfield Airport is aimed at meeting the growing demands of air traffic in South Assam and adjoining areas of neighbouring states like Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Manipur.