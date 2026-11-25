A massive explosion rocked Iowa in the United States after the US Army detonated nearly five tonnes of highly unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The blast could be heard nearly 16 kilometres away, while clouds of smoke were seen rising over the site. The operation was carried out amid growing concerns that the explosion could release toxic lead dust, potentially affecting nearby residents, farmland, livestock and water supplies.

US President Donald Trump said the Army's mitigation efforts had exceeded expectations. A total of 68 drums of lead azide were detonated. The highly sensitive explosive was once used as a detonator in munitions and had been stored at the ammunition plant for more than 15 years.

But why did the Army decide to destroy the stockpile now?

A routine monitoring inspection in March this year found that the decades-old lead azide had partially crystallised. This made the explosive increasingly sensitive to friction and cold winter temperatures. As the material deteriorated, even slight friction or movement could have triggered an accidental explosion.

The detonation was initially scheduled for November 20 but was postponed by three days. On Monday, Trump paused the operation pending a court decision and approval from Iowa's incoming Democratic governor, Rob Sand.

Environmental groups had earlier sought to stop the detonation, warning that it could contaminate the air and water and put residents' health at risk. However, a federal appeals court later permitted the operation to proceed, citing safeguards introduced by authorities to minimise the dispersal of toxic dust.

The Army added sand barriers and gel blocks around the site to minimise the impact of the explosion. A vent was also designed to direct material released by the blast towards an uninhabited area within the ammunition plant grounds. Large water tanks were installed at the site to help contain the explosion.

But could the detonation have been avoided?

The US Army had considered moving the lead azide to a more secure facility but eventually ruled out the option. Physical shock during transportation and loading could have triggered an uncontrolled detonation. Leaving the drums untouched was also ruled out because the deteriorating stockpile posed a catastrophic threat to public safety.

Ahead of the operation, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a public safety advisory, urging residents of Middletown and surrounding areas to evacuate. It also announced that hotel accommodation and food would be provided to affected families. Residents were told they could return home only after receiving clearance from the agency.