After Russia commenced the Ukraine war in 2022, U.S. as well as the European Union largely banned defence exports to Moscow.

As Russia still continues to pound Ukraine, a new report has now exposed how it is still evading sanctions and accessing restricted western technology.

In the latest from the battlefield, Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on industrial facilities in the Samara region.

One person was killed in this attack, which reportedly targeted an oil refinery.

Visuals showed fires burning and dark smoke rising in the area.

Russia claimed to have intercepted 305 Ukrainian drones overnight.

On the other hand, Ukraine's air force claimed to have destroyed 88 out of 112 Russian drones during an overnight attack.

A Russian strike on Chernihiv led to one person's death and set many buildings on fire.

Repeated air alerts forced rescuers to suspend their work periodically and take shelter.

Late last night, a Russian strike hit cars and buildings in Odesa, leading to the death of two people.

Three others, including a child, were injured.

As a tough winter awaits Ukraine, a key question arises.

Is the West indirectly aiding its war effort?

According to Ukrainian news outlet Kyiv Independent, Russia's Geran-4 drone downed in August contained nearly 100 non-Russian components.

While it was manufactured in Russia, it reportedly sourced multiple parts from American and European manufacturers.

For instance, it claimed that the drone's clock oscillators and a power diode were made by U.S. companies.

Similarly, a microcontroller was manufactured by a Swiss-headquartered Franco-Italian firm.

What is startling is that at least 12 parts were produced from 2024 to 2026, much after U.S. and EU sanctions kicked in.

The report claimed that these parts reached Russia via front companies in third countries.

This is not an aberration.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has identified over 16,000 foreign-made components in Russian drones, missiles and other weapons.

The parts bear markings of manufacturers from over 30 countries.

Now, the latest revelation assumes significance, as Russia is mass producing Gerans.

The Geran-4 is one of its advanced jet-powered drones.

Its speed can touch 450 kilometres per hour, and it can strike targets close to 770 kilometres away.

According to Kyiv, Russia launched over 4,000 jet-powered drones in October alone.

With Ukraine running short of patriot interceptors, it is finding it tough to intercept these drones.

Reports also claimed that eight Lithuanian SIM cards were recovered from drones that Russia launched at Ukraine in 2025.

By connecting to a mobile network, a drone can transmit its location and adjust its route.

Foreign SIM cards reportedly help Russian drones evade detection by Ukrainian forces.

But how is this happening despite the EU having banned the export of SIM cards to Russia?

According to reports, many EU nations haven't made ID mandatory for buying a prepaid SIM card.

Thus, anyone can purchase a SIM card and divert it to Russia.

In another development, two naval officers died from wounds sustained in Ukraine's attack on a Russian warship docked at the Benghazi port on November 22.

The Libyan National Army pledged to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing and also filed a complaint with the UN Security Council, seeking an international probe into the attack.

Now, as diplomatic parlays to end the war continue, U.S. has been pushing for security guarantees for Ukraine modelled on NATO's collective defence clause.

However, Ukraine is not convinced, owing to the lack of clear commitments.

For instance, reports indicate that U.S. has ruled out sending troops or setting up military bases in post-war Ukraine.

On its part, the Kremlin again vociferously opposed the deployment of European troops on Ukrainian soil.