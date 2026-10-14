/Gravitas | Russia leaves 600,000 Ukrainians in freezing darkness, Zelensky bemoans lack of US help

Days after US President Donald Trump’s energy ceasefire announcement, the ground reality remains stark. At least 600,000 Ukrainians are without power after significant damage to the country’s power systems.

Ukraine also accused Russia of targeting energy and critical infrastructure overnight in Kyiv and Kharkiv, using 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones.

In the latest battlefield developments, six people were killed in the city of Lutsk when a Russian drone reportedly struck a wholesale warehouse. At least 10 others were injured.

A series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, with a plume of smoke subsequently engulfing parts of the city.

According to Ukrainian police, at least five people have been killed and 36 others injured in Kyiv due to Russian strikes since Tuesday evening. In one such attack on a high-rise apartment building in the capital, three people were killed, while 21 others, including a child, were injured. In a separate incident, two people were killed when a non-residential building was hit.

Meanwhile, distraught residents expressed their anguish over Ukraine’s flagging air defence capabilities and the lack of support.

In the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, two people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack that sparked fires at businesses and homes. Falling drone debris also set a gas station ablaze.

Additionally, Russian strikes hit several buildings in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, including the Prague Hotel, office premises and a sports complex.

Amid Russia’s unrelenting attacks, a new problem has arisen for Ukraine. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine did not receive an early warning from the US about a Russian ballistic missile strike on one of Kyiv’s key power plants.

This was the second such instance in as many days. The development assumes significance amid reports that US officials have threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and weapon sales to Ukraine unless it stops attacking Russian refineries.

As a shortage of interceptor missiles continues to hurt Ukraine’s air defences, Zelensky lamented the lack of American help and urged the country to provide additional packages of Patriot missiles. He also conceded that Kyiv itself is not adequately prepared for the winter.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump insisted that America continues to share intelligence with Ukraine. However, he again stressed the need to get both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to end the war.

Ukraine was also caught unaware as SpaceX introduced a limit on some Starlink services in the country. According to an adviser to the Ukrainian president, this disrupted several combat missions.

Meanwhile, the European Union remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine.

A few hours earlier, the European Commission disbursed $3.2 billion to Kyiv under the defence component of the Ukraine Support Loan. The funding will go towards drones, air defence systems, missiles, radars and ammunition.

The NATO chief also sounded a warning over Russia’s unrelenting aggression and urged allies to do more to bolster Ukraine’s air defences.

Ukraine is also launching retaliatory attacks. Russia confirmed an attack on its Saratov data centre, which was once slated to become Europe’s biggest data centre.

Moscow also claimed that 493 drones flew towards the Russian capital, after which airports in the city imposed some flight restrictions.

Russia, however, remained silent on whether it would agree to Trump’s energy ceasefire proposal.