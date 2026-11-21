Netflix is expanding its Japanese crime drama catalogue with the return of Tokyo Swindlers, a series that made waves with its gripping portrayal of real estate fraud and elaborate criminal schemes. The streaming platform has confirmed another season, bringing back Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa for a new chapter in the story. With a first-look image now unveiled, the upcoming instalment is scheduled to reach audiences worldwide in 2027.

Tokyo Swindlers returns to Netflix with a new season

The world of high-stakes property fraud is set to return as Netflix prepares another season of Tokyo Swindlers. The Japanese crime thriller, which premiered in 2024, will continue with Go Ayano and Etsushi Toyokawa reprising their lead roles.

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Ayano will once again play Takumi Tsujimoto, the negotiator who becomes involved with a group of real estate fraudsters. Toyokawa returns as Harrison Yamanaka, the ruthless leader of the criminal network.

The new season is scheduled to stream globally in 2027. Netflix has not yet announced an exact premiere date or revealed the complete storyline.

First look offers a glimpse of the next scheme in the second season

Alongside the renewal news, Netflix has released a first-look image from the upcoming season. The visual shows a dimly lit room, with a city map spread across a desk and bundles of cash placed around it.

The image offers little information about the plot, but it suggests that the characters will once again be involved in a major operation. The show's creator and original author have hinted that the next target could involve an even more ambitious property deal. Further details about the new season are expected to be revealed closer to its release.

What is Tokyo Swindlers about?

Based on the novel by Ko Shinjo, the series follows a group of land fraudsters who target valuable properties through elaborate deception. Takumi Tsujimoto becomes involved with Harrison Yamanaka's organisation, which uses fake identities and carefully planned transactions to manipulate property owners and developers.