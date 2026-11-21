Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra had a special fan moment on Friday as he stepped out for a dinner date with his wife, Kiara Advani. While the couple’s outing drew attention, a little fan stole the spotlight. As Sidharth was about to get into his car, a young boy, accompanied by his father, planted a sweet kiss on the actor’s cheek, leaving him visibly surprised and awestruck. A video of the heartwarming moment has since caught fans’ attention and is circulating widely on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra receives a kiss from his little fan

On November 20, Sidharth stepped out for a dinner date with his wife, Kiara, in Mumbai. For the outing, the Toxic star donned a vibrant pink maxi dress, which she accessorised with statement earrings and a silver ring. Meanwhile, the Vvaan star kept his look casual in an oversized white, full-sleeved T-shirt paired with washed-grey pleated trousers.

As the soon-to-be parents made their way out after dinner, Sidharth was seen being protective of his pregnant wife. As they navigated the crowd, he asked the paparazzi to keep their distance while escorting her to their car.

Before leaving, the actor had a heartwarming encounter with a fan. As Kiara settled into their car, a little fan, accompanied by his father, approached Sidharth for a selfie. The boy gently held the actor’s cheeks and planted a sweet kiss on his face, leaving him surprised. Sidharth broke into a smile and was heard saying, “So sweet!” before heading to the car.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's baby no. 2 on the way

Kiara and Sidharth are set to embrace parenthood again as the couple expects their second child. The actors announced the happy news on October 7 through a joint social media post featuring a heartwarming family picture. The photograph showed Kiara, Sidharth and their daughter, Saraayah, holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the newest addition to their family.

Also Read: Kiara Advani on seeking postpartum advice from Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif