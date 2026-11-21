Netflix has introduced audiences to the unusual world of Pushpak Vimaan with the release of its first official poster. The upcoming series brings together Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti for a story that combines crime and comedy.

Pushpak Vimaan poster

The poster features turban-clad Jaideep Ahlawat, who is seen holding a gun with a tense expression, while Abhishek Banerjee appears alongside a suitcase filled with cash. Barun Sobti, meanwhile, seems to be portraying a politician.

The poster also features a car and a German Shepherd dog.

Although the makers have kept the storyline under wraps, the first look suggests that the characters have plenty of trouble coming their way.

"Seatbelt baandh lijiye. Yeh ride thodi tedhi hone wali hai. Watch Pushpak Vimaan, coming soon, only on Netflix," the streaming platform wrote alongside the poster.

Makers on the series

Earlier in a statement, Sudip Sharma, who has created the series and co-written it with Abhishek Banerjee, said, "With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life."

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, meanwhile added, "Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love. With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper. It’s one hell of a fun ride that we can’t wait for our audiences to experience."

About Pushpak Vimaan

Described as a crime caper with an unpredictable streak, the story revolves around an assortment of eccentric personalities and a chain of events that gradually gets out of hand.

The project is produced by Film Squad Productions LLP in association with Actree Three.